Cracking the code – Generic vs. Brand Medicines

The premier position that India enjoys in the international pharma market is a result of the government support and the talent pool that the country possesses. With continuous government support, the pharma industry has the potential to achieve greater glories.

However, at the domestic level, the situation is not that glorious. This is shown recently when the National Medical Commission decided to put on hold its August 8 rule mandating doctors to prescribe only generic drugs. Indeed, that decision was based on some illusions about the availability of generic and branded medicines in India and not on facts per se. What are the facts? Let’s try to crack the code.

Growth of the Indian pharma industry

Initially, after independence, the main focus was twofold:

Not to depend on MNCs for the manufacture and provision of all essential medicines, including antibiotics. So, the government shouldered the responsibility of manufacturing all basic essential antibiotics and medicines. This led to the establishment of Public Enterprises like Hindustan Antibiotics, I.D.P.L., Karnataka Antibiotics, and Bengal Immunity, etc. The main reason for this was that initially, private entrepreneurs were least interested in investing in this capital-intensive industry. This move unburdened the private pharma companies allowing them to concentrate and strengthen their base, and they succeeded in gaining a national as well as international market presence as “global generic medicine manufacturers.”

After shifting the focus to a “market-based economy,” the government’s medicine policies became more liberal, generous, and pro-industry. Though these one-sided pro-industry policies led to the creation of a strong base of around 11,000 pharma units in the country, it happened at the cost of lax regulation on the industry. The government literally showered private owners with all sorts of liberties in licensing, manufacturing standards, and marketing, without putting strong regulations in place. This can be seen from the following few incentives provided by the government, some of which are unique to India.

Various options for licensing manufacturing, marketing, and outsourcing

The industry is allowed to manufacture medicine either on its own license or can have a simple marketing license and get all products manufactured on an outsourcing or third-party basis. Various options for outsourcing have been made available as per the industry’s needs.

Loan License – Using third-party premises on a loan and hire basis.

P to P License – Using premises and manpower exclusively.

Third-Party License – Open for all manufacturers.

As a result, presently, there are about 11,000 manufacturing units, out of which only 300 are actively marketing products, while the rest are being used as third-party manufacturing units.

Various options for manufacturing using different standards of GMP

The industry has a wide choice of options