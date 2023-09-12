JB Pharma publishes its second ESG report for FY 2022-23

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals recently published its 2nd Sustainability (ESG) Report.

The report informs that the overall Green House Gases (GHG) intensity (i.e. Scope 1 and Scope 2) has been reduced by 19 per cent as compared to last year. A statement from the company informs, “This financial year also witnessed the completion of calculating scope 3 emissions for the first time for JB Pharma, where focus will be on total emissions across the organisation and the external supply chain. The initiation of a renewable hybrid power supply (wind and solar) across all manufacturing facilities in India resulted in 8464.89 GJ energy being derived from these sources.”

Nikhil Chopra, CEO & Whole Time Director, JB Pharma said, “ESG is an imperative for progressive businesses operating in a dynamic environment. The second report highlights progress made and an action-oriented approach for the next financial year. It is prepared following the international reporting frameworks i.e. Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) as its core standard, and linkages with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).”

The statement also divulged that nearly forty thousand litres of water was treated through Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP) and re-used with all manufacturing sites being zero liquid discharge. 93.6 per cent of non-hazardous waste generated was diverted from disposal and there was 32.4 per cent decrease in hazardous waste sent to landfills. Materiality assessment were revisited basis which key policies were developed which serve as a driving force for implementing best governance practices across the entire value chain.

The statement also shares that initiatives like JB Cares – a 360-degree in-house wellness app was introduced to amplify employee physical and mental well-being. A continuous learning and development framework (I.D.E.A) with leadership development, talent development and upskilling programmes at various levels of the workforce is underway to stimulate employees’ personal as well as organisational goals. The organisation witnessed a 14.4 per cent increase in women representation since 2019-20, with 14 per cent increase in women representation across fields, historically dominated by their counterparts in the industry. JB Pharma has also initiated drafting of a charter and framework for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) framework to nurture talent and create equal opportunities in the organisation.