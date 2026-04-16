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Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Methotrexate Injection USP, 50 mg/2 mL multi-dose vials and 1g/40 mL single-dose vials

Methotrexate Injection is a folate analog metabolic inhibitor indicated for neoplastic diseases

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By EP News Bureau
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Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Methotrexate Injection USP, 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) Multi-Dose Vials & 1g/40 mL (25 mg/mL) Single Dose Vials.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Methotrexate Injection USP, 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) Multi- Dose Vials & 1g/40 mL (25 mg/mL) SingleDose Vials, of Hospira, Inc.

Methotrexate Injection is a folate analog metabolic inhibitor indicated for neoplastic diseases:

  1. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
  2. Meningeal Leukemia: Prophylaxis and Treatment
  3. Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
  4. Osteosarcoma
  5. Breast Cancer
  6. Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck, and
  7. Gestational Trophoblastic Neoplasia.

It is also indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA); polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA), and severe psoriasis.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 236 ANDA approvals (218 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

EP News Bureau
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