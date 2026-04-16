Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Methotrexate Injection USP, 50 mg/2 mL multi-dose vials and 1g/40 mL single-dose vials

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Methotrexate Injection USP, 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) Multi-Dose Vials & 1g/40 mL (25 mg/mL) Single Dose Vials.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Methotrexate Injection USP, 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) Multi- Dose Vials & 1g/40 mL (25 mg/mL) SingleDose Vials, of Hospira, Inc.

Methotrexate Injection is a folate analog metabolic inhibitor indicated for neoplastic diseases:

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Meningeal Leukemia: Prophylaxis and Treatment Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Osteosarcoma Breast Cancer Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck, and Gestational Trophoblastic Neoplasia.

It is also indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA); polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA), and severe psoriasis.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 236 ANDA approvals (218 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals) from USFDA.