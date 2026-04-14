Aragen launches ChemiSHE, India’s first women-led chemistry synthesis laboratory

Announces strategic diversity initiative to add 800 – 1,000 women employees across scientific and leadership roles over the next three years

Aragen, a Hyderabad-headquartered global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced the launch of ChemiSHE, a first-of-its-kind chemistry synthesis laboratory in India, entirely operated and led by women scientists. The lab was inaugurated on April 8, 2026 at the Aragen’s Mallapur campus in Hyderabad.

ChemiSHE is part of a broader strategic initiative to strengthen gender diversity across Aragen’s scientific workforce and create structured leadership pathways for women in pharmaceutical R&D. The lab will launch with an initial team of 12–14 scientists and is designed to provide greater ownership of research programmes, increase visibility of scientific contributions, and accelerate progression into decision-making roles.

Aparna Reddy, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former national president of FICCI FLO, who inaugurated the lab as chief guest, commented, “ChemiSHE is a strong expression of the role women scientists play at Aragen and an important initiative to support the growth of women leaders. It creates an environment where women can work together, learn from one another, and grow under the mentorship of a woman leader.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Manni Kantipudi, MD & CEO of Aragen, commented “ChemiSHE is designed in line with the International Women’s Day 2026 theme of ‘Give to Gain’ – and it reflects our conviction that investing in women’s leadership multiplies innovation and scientific excellence. Over the next three years, we plan to add 800–1,000 women employees across scientific, operational, and leadership functions as we build a more balanced and future-ready workforce.”

The lab will be led by Pragya Yadav, Scientific Manager, Discovery Chemistry Solutions, Aragen.