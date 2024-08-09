Panel Discussion: Tech revolution in FR&D

Moderator:

+ Dr Pirthipal Singh, VP & Head – R&D, Tirupati Group

Panelists in this video:

+ Dr Madhusudan Bommagani, President – R&D Formulation, Cadila Pharmaceuticals

+ Mr Amarender Reddy Donthidi, VP & Head – R&D Injectables and Ophthalmics, Amneal Pharmaceuticals

+ Mr Sachin Arora, VP & Delivery Manager-Formulation Development-Oral Solids – US, EU, CA & Global Markets, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

+ Dr Balasubramaniam Jagadish, VP- Formulation Development (PDU), Recipharm Pharmaservices

+ Dr Pavan Bhat, Director and Executive VP (Technical Operations), Natco Pharma

Key Highlights:

[1] Pharma R&D generates a lot of useful data. Deploying data analytics and predictive tools can help identify overlooked patterns to gain crucial insights and drive meaningful outcomes.

[2] AI is crucial in pharma, from drug discovery to data science and machine learning. Data sciences integrate AI into systems to gain meaningful information. AI helps optimise processes, minimise manual errors, improve quality control, and ensure better product delivery.

[3] Drug excipient database developed with AI can aid FR&D scientists to increase the pace of drug development.

[4] The pharma industry has made significant strides in technology adoption over the past five-six years. Major companies like Lupin, Cipla, and Reddy’s are investing heavily in AI for innovation, improved efficiency decision-making and enhanced product quality.

[5] The generic industry can adopt AI through collaboration and data sharing, using predictive tools to analyse data and solve R&D and manufacturing issues.

[6] AI rationalises formulation processes but faces challenges in customer experience and process efficiency. Scientists can leverage AI tools, data analytics and machine learning to gain pivotal benefits without replacing human expertise.