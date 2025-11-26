Panel Discussion: Moving up the value chain without losing volume advantage

Panelists in this video:

+ Mr Himanshu Saxena, Head-Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Operations, Syngene International (MODERATOR)

+ Dr Sanjib Banerjee, COO (Biopharma), Veeda Lifesciences

+ Mr Saroj Kumar Jena, Quality Head, VJ Biosciences

+ Mr Mohan Pandey, Head, Global Program Office and Operational Excellence, Syngene International

+ Mr Siddalingaswamy C.A, VP Operations & Plant Head, Zuventus Healthcare

+ Dr Manoj Kumar Singh, Sr VP – Analytical Development, Micro Labs

+ Prof Somnath Dutta, Associate Professor- Molecular Biophysics Unit, Division of Biological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science

Key Highlights:

[1] Pharma companies must move from volume-driven growth to value-driven growth without alienating cost-sensitive markets.

[2] Invest in R&D smartly. Target niche therapies and unmet needs where scale can still apply.

[3] Beyond return on investment, we must also focus on return on integrity. It is the foundation of trust, which ultimately drives business.

[4] Sustainable growth in pharma lies in balancing profit with purpose. Driving innovation and access while staying true to integrity and patient trust.

[5] Expanding into new markets allows to retain our volume advantage while diversifying into higher-value offerings.

[6] As the industry shifts towards value, building talent and encouraging fresh minds to enter pharma is vital. New perspectives, digital fluency and scientific depth will drive the next wave of innovation.

[7] To move up the value chain, we must strengthen education, foster industry–academia collaboration, and create pathways to build and retain the next generation of pharma professionals.

[8] As India Pharma Inc moves towards higher value creation, we need leaders who can balance profit with purpose, prioritise quality, foster innovation, protect our strengths and inspire teams.