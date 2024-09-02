Panel Discussion: Fueling growth and innovation with R&D
Aurangabad Pharma Summit | 23rd August 2024 | The Fern Aurangabad
Panelists in this video:
+ Prof Pravin Wakte, Director, Central Facility for Advanced Research and Training, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Moderator
+ Mr Dinesh Shinde, Associate Director – Formulation Development & Tech Transfer, Wockhardt
+ Mr Sachin Salampure, Associate Director – CMC & Formulations, VedTechBio
+ Mr Jitendra Chordiya, Head-Formulation R&D, Harman Finochem
+ Mr Sachin Kulkarni, Works Manager, FDC
Key Highlights:
[1] AMR is a rapidly growing health concern. And, Aurangabad is a major centre developing the next generation of anti-microbials
[2] Emerging technologies like AI and data analytics is transforming pharma R&D by reducing costs, improving decision making through data insights, and accelerating innovation
[3] Accelerating and optimising pharma R&D is a key goal. This can be done by effectively utilising emerging technologies, strategic investments, meaningful collaborations and timely policies from the government
[4] Building academic centres of excellence, PPPs in R&D could usher better and faster R&D outcomes and help develop novel therapies
[5] Driving sustainability in pharma R&D is a social and business imperative. Efficient processes, reduced waste, eco-friendly raw materials, proactive practices like repurposing of drugs can help cultivate a sustainable mindset in pharma R&D