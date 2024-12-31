Panel Discussion: Evolving role of technology in enhancing manufacturing and quality assurance

Panelists in this video:

+ Mr G Raghuraman, AGM-Quality, Bafna Pharmaceuticals (Moderator)

+ Mr Mathivanan Rajagopal, VP and Head – R&D, Axxlent Pharma Science

+ Dr Mohan Lakshminarayan, Director – Operation & System, Fourrts (India) Laboratories

+ Mr Sachin Sundar. N, President – Plant Operations, Acumen Pharmaceuticals

+ Dr Ashok, GM-R&D, Bangalore Pharmaceutical and Research Laboratory

+ Dr J Suryakumar, Pharma Consultant & CEO, Technology Business Incubator

Key Highlights:

[1] Breakthrough innovation and incremental innovation, both will be pivotal for India Pharma Inc’s growth.

[2] Collecting, analysing, and implementing data effectively will be vital for pharma companies to manage competition and market volatility

[3] As a regulated, conservative industry archival of documents in the pharma sector is very significant. Technology can bring in better efficiencies to our current systems

[4] India Pharma Inc. needs to invest more in R&D. The right investments will bring in great benefits for the sector

[5] Strategic collaborations and partnerships will help leapfrog progress in the pharma sector. It will help to bridge knowledge gaps, speed up drug development, and tackle global health challenges

[6] Training and building a strong and skilled workforce is an imperative for the industry as it undergoes a transformation spurred by technology