Panel Discussion: Chennai’s competitive edge and emerging leadership
Chennai Pharma Summit 2024 | 20th December 2024
Panelists in this video:
+ Mr J Jayaseelan, Chairman, IDMA (Tamilnadu, Puduchery and Kerala) (Moderator)
+ Dr SV Veeramani, MD, Fourrts India
+ Mr Mahaveer Bafna, MD, Bafna Pharma
+ Mr Sampathkumar Devarajan, ED & CSO, Axxlent Pharma Science
+ Mr Sanjay Dasmohapatra, President – Technical, Medopharm
Key Highlights:
[1] Tamil Nadu can surge ahead and accelerate its progress in the pharma sector by making strategic investments in R&D and innovation
[2] Tamil Nadu, and Chennai in particular, has the potential to be a hub for pharma and medical devices R&D. However, the industry should focus on unmet medical needs, biosimilars, sustainable niches to succeed and thrive
[3] Quality and innovation will be pivotal to survive and thrive in future. Building and sustaining a culture of quality and innovation will require better synergies between all stakeholders
[4] Knowledge sharing between industry players in certain areas can create a more collaborative framework and propel growth
[5] In a regulated industry like pharma, managing cost and innovation is a balancing act
[6] The industry needs to invest in segments which have high growth potential such as biosimilars, specialty generics etc to stay competitive