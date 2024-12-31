Panel Discussion: Chennai’s competitive edge and emerging leadership

Panelists in this video:

+ Mr J Jayaseelan, Chairman, IDMA (Tamilnadu, Puduchery and Kerala) (Moderator)

+ Dr SV Veeramani, MD, Fourrts India

+ Mr Mahaveer Bafna, MD, Bafna Pharma

+ Mr Sampathkumar Devarajan, ED & CSO, Axxlent Pharma Science

+ Mr Sanjay Dasmohapatra, President – Technical, Medopharm

Key Highlights:

[1] Tamil Nadu can surge ahead and accelerate its progress in the pharma sector by making strategic investments in R&D and innovation

[2] Tamil Nadu, and Chennai in particular, has the potential to be a hub for pharma and medical devices R&D. However, the industry should focus on unmet medical needs, biosimilars, sustainable niches to succeed and thrive

[3] Quality and innovation will be pivotal to survive and thrive in future. Building and sustaining a culture of quality and innovation will require better synergies between all stakeholders

[4] Knowledge sharing between industry players in certain areas can create a more collaborative framework and propel growth

[5] In a regulated industry like pharma, managing cost and innovation is a balancing act

[6] The industry needs to invest in segments which have high growth potential such as biosimilars, specialty generics etc to stay competitive