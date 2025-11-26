Panel Discussion: Bengaluru: An emerging global innovation gateway

Panelists in this video:

+ Mr Elayaraja Natarajan, VP – R&D, Lyrus Life Sciences (MODERATOR)

+ Mr Ishwar Bajaj, Fermentation R&D Head, Biocon

+ Dr Sachin Mundade, VP – R&D, Micro Labs

+ Mr Mayank Garg, Group MSAT Head, Biocon Biologics

+ Dr Goutam Pujari, Board of Directors; Head BE and Clinical Research, Apotex Research

+ Dr Maloy Ghosh, CSO, Zumutor Biologics

+ Mr Loganathan S, Associate VP, Onesource Biopharma

+ Dr Shailendra Gaur, Director-Process Sciences, Cipla

Key Highlights:

[1] Bengaluru is an innovation gateway where technology and talent converge to drive pharma growth.

[2] 35% of India’s GCCs are in Bengaluru, making it a strong base for global capability and innovation.

[3] Karnataka’s GCC policy, with tracking, incentives for small centres, and support for apprenticeships, strengthens the innovation ecosystem.

[4] Focus on R&D centres is positioning Bengaluru as a pharma and life sciences hub.

[5] The life sciences industry is risk-averse, but collaboration can break barriers. Industry–academia partnerships and incubation cells offer win–win opportunities for innovation.

[6] Continuous learning and process improvements are essential to fix critical challenges.

[7] With the right intent, environment, and tech investments, India can cater to the world and build a system of sustainable growth.