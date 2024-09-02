Panel Discussion: Aurangabad’s role in Maharashtra’s pharma leadership

Panelists in this video:

+ Dr Prashant Musmade, Data Reliability Officer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Moderator)

+ Dr Varda Bapat, COO, RV Lifesciences

+ Mr Anshu Manocha, Site Head (Executive GM), Indoco Remedies

+ Dr Sanjay Toshniwal, Central Council Member, Pharmacy Council of India, New Delhi

+ Mr Manoj Patil, DGM-Production, Ajanta Pharma

Key Highlights:

[1] Automation and digitalisation in the pharma industry has ushered real-time monitoring of systems and equipment, reduced manual errors, and ensured better regulatory compliance and quality of products

[2] A strong IPR incentivises innovation, protects against infringement, and gives a competitive edge to pharma companies

[3] Aurangabad’s skilled manpower, access to critical resources like water and transport, a conducive business climate, and favourable government policies make it a key hub for the pharma sector

[4] Industry-academia collaborations are crucial for the industry’s progress. They will help create industry-ready talent, encourage innovation, and drive value creation faster and more effectively

[5] Pharma education has to evolve and transform to keep pace with changing market demands and advancements in technology to create a future-ready talent pool