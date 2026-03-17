Orchid Pharma to set up ₹600 crore India’s first fermentation-based 7-ACA facility

The foundation stone laying ceremony for Orchid Biopharma’s 7-ACA fermentation facility was held in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, under the auspicious presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology. The project represents a significant milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in critical pharmaceutical raw materials and strengthening the country’s antibiotic supply chain.

The upcoming facility, with an investment of approximately ₹600 crore, will manufacture 7-Amino Cephalosporanic Acid (7-ACA) through biotechnology fermentation. 7-ACA is a key starting material (KSM) for the production of cephalosporin antibiotics. At present, India remains heavily dependent on imports for such critical intermediates. Establishing this plant marks the first biotechnology fermentation-based facility in India dedicated to domestic production of this molecule, significantly advancing the nation’s efforts toward pharmaceutical independence.

The project aligns with the Government of India’s strategic initiatives under Narendra Modi’s vision of Make in India and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, both of which aim to strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity and reduce reliance on imported key starting materials while conserving valuable foreign exchange.

During his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, highlighted that the investment of around ₹600 crore under the government’s Production Linked Incentive Scheme reflects growing confidence in the industrial and innovation potential of Jammu and Kashmir. He also referred to the newly announced ₹10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti initiative in the Union Budget, aimed at strengthening India’s biotechnology and biopharmaceutical ecosystem.

The ceremony also highlighted the innovation journey of Orchid Pharma, which remains the only Indian pharmaceutical company to have discovered a new chemical entity antibiotic. The drug has already received regulatory approvals in major markets including the United States and Europe and has been available in Europe and India for over a year. To date, it has been used in the treatment of over 20,000 patients globally, addressing serious drug-resistant infections.

This innovation is particularly relevant in the global fight against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), a growing public health challenge. According to World Health Organization, antimicrobial resistance contributes to more than five million deaths worldwide annually, making it one of the most serious health threats of our time.

As part of the event, Orchid Pharma also recognized select physicians for their contributions to treating severe infections. The company announced support for treatment access programs, offering therapy free of cost for 1 patient to each doctor present, reaffirming its commitment to addressing AMR—often described by the WHO as a “silent pandemic.”

Discussions during the event also explored broader collaboration between industry, academia, and government to strengthen biotechnology skill development and build long-term capabilities in fermentation technologies in India. These efforts aim to create a sustainable ecosystem for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation.

The event concluded with a shared commitment among stakeholders to advance domestic capabilities in biotechnology manufacturing and to support the global effort to combat antimicrobial resistance.