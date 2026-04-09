OPPI collaborates with NIPER Rae Bareli to advance research excellence

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) has announced a strategic collaboration with the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Raebareli (NIPER-R), to support and promote outcome-oriented pharmaceutical research in India.

As part of this initiative, OPPI will award gold and silver scholarships to two meritorious research scholars currently in their third or fourth year at NIPER-R. These scholarships will be extended as research grants to support ongoing projects that demonstrate strong potential to address real-world healthcare challenges.

The selection of scholars will be undertaken by an expert panel, which will evaluate applications based on the quality, relevance, and translational impact of the research work. The collaboration aims to incentivize scientific excellence while encouraging research that can meaningfully contribute to advancing patient care and healthcare innovation in India.

This partnership underscores the growing importance of industry-academia collaboration in building a robust and future-ready pharmaceutical ecosystem. As part of this engagement, OPPI will actively support the development of a ‘Professor of Practice’ framework, enabling experienced industry professionals from its member companies to engage directly with students and researchers at NIPER-R.

Through this initiative, subject-matter experts from OPPI member companies will deliver curated knowledge sessions, workshops, and mentorship engagements for students. These interactions will provide valuable real-world insights, bridge the gap between academic research and industry expectations, and equip students with the practical understanding needed to translate scientific discoveries into impactful healthcare solutions.

Anil Matai, Director General, OPPI said, “India stands at a pivotal moment in its journey to become a global hub for pharmaceutical innovation. To realize this ambition, we must invest not just in infrastructure, but in ideas—and the young minds that power them. Our collaboration with NIPER Rae Bareli is rooted in the belief that research must go beyond academic pursuit to deliver tangible health outcomes. Through these scholarships, we aim to empower promising researchers to push the boundaries of science, accelerate innovation, and develop solutions that can transform patient lives not just in India but globally. This initiative is also aligned with the Government’s continued focus on strengthening pharmaceutical education and research, including the recent push to establish three new NIPERs and upgrade seven existing institutions, as highlighted by the Department of Pharmaceuticals. This collaboration further builds on OPPI’s longstanding commitment to advancing research and development in India, with several member companies already partnering with NIPER institutions across the country to foster innovation and talent development.

Shubhini Saraf, Director NIPER-R said, “At NIPER Raebareli, we are committed to nurturing scientific talent that can drive meaningful innovation in healthcare. This collaboration with OPPI marks an important step in strengthening the bridge between academia and industry. By supporting meritorious scholars and enabling direct engagement with industry experts, this initiative will enhance the quality, relevance, and impact of research undertaken at our institute. We believe such partnerships are critical to preparing the next generation of researchers to address evolving healthcare challenges in India and beyond.”