Venus Remedies receives Saudi FDA approval for Plerixafor

Venus Remedies, among the world’s ten largest fixed-dosage injectable manufacturers, has received Marketing Authorization from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for Plerixafor.

This is the first Marketing Authorization Venus Remedies has secured for Plerixafor anywhere in the world. It is also a deliberate step in the company’s move toward complex, higher-value specialty injectables in oncology and critical care, replacing reliance on commodity injectable volumes with differentiated therapies in regulated markets.

Plerixafor is a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer used in combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) to mobilize stem cells into peripheral blood for collection and autologous transplantation. It is standard-of-care in haemato-oncology, particularly for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma undergoing transplant.

Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies Limited, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre, said, “This is our first Plerixafor approval anywhere in the world, and Saudi Arabia is the right market to launch it in. The Kingdom has the largest pharmaceutical market in the GCC and one of the fastest-growing oncology and transplant infrastructures in the region. Plerixafor sits squarely in the kind of therapy class we are building our international portfolio around. These are specialty injectables where clinical complexity and regulatory rigor create durable demand. It is also a meaningful addition for haemato-oncology centers across Saudi Arabia, where stem cell transplantation volumes are rising.”

“This approval reflects our continued shift toward differentiated specialty therapies in regulated markets and reinforces India’s role as a credible supplier of complex injectables to demanding healthcare systems,” he added.

The Saudi Arabian pharmaceutical market is projected to grow from USD 12.1 billion in 2026 to USD 17.1 billion by 2033, a CAGR of 5.0 per cent, driven by rising chronic disease prevalence and healthcare investment under Vision 2030. The GCC stem cell therapy market was estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2024, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar as the principal markets.

Aditi K Chaudhary, President, International Business, Venus Remedies Limited, said, “Saudi Arabia is the most important commercial market in the GCC for specialty oncology, and this approval gives us a direct platform there. We will use it to build hospital partnerships and to anchor further specialty launches across the region. Regulatory and commercial work are tightly linked in markets like this, and the SFDA approval is evidence of both lines of execution working.”

The approval enables Venus Remedies to commercialize Plerixafor 24mg/1.2ml in Saudi Arabia through its existing international business network, with a focus on tertiary oncology centers.