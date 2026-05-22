CDSCO clarifies injectables cannot be marketed as cosmetics, warns against misleading claims

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued a public notice clarifying that cosmetic products cannot be administered through injections and warned manufacturers, importers, aesthetic clinics, and consumers against the misuse of cosmetic products for treatment purposes.

In the notice, the regulator stated that products supplied in injectable form do not fall under the legal definition of cosmetics under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

“No cosmetic is permitted to be used as injection by consumers, professionals or aesthetic clinics,” the notice said, adding that cosmetics are intended only to be “rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed” on the human body for cleansing or beautification purposes.

The regulator also cautioned companies against making false or misleading claims on cosmetic labels and reiterated that cosmetics cannot be promoted for treatment purposes.

CDSCO noted that the use of prohibited ingredients, misleading promotional claims, treatment-related usage, and injectable application of cosmetic products would constitute violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Cosmetics Rules, 2020.

The notice comes amid growing demand for aesthetic and beauty procedures in India, including skin boosters, injectable beauty products, and cosmetic enhancement treatments. The regulator has also urged the public to report violations or suspicious cosmetic practices to CDSCO and state licensing authorities through its designated reporting channels.