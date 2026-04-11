Foundayo, Lilly’s new oral GLP-1 pill for weight loss, now available in US

Eli Lilly and Company announced that Foundayo (orforglipron) is now available to adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related medical problems following the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval on April 1, 2026.

When used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, Foundayo helps individuals lose excess body weight and keep the weight off. Foundayo is a once-daily pill for weight loss that can be taken without food or water restrictions. People can now access Foundayo via LillyDirect and telehealth providers, with availability expanding to US retail pharmacies beginning from 9th April.

“Foundayo delivers meaningful weight loss – an average of 27 pounds at the highest dose – and we made the path from prescription to doorstep as simple as possible,” said Ilya Yuffa, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly USA and Global Customer Capabilities. “Millions of Americans can now connect with a health care professional to determine if Foundayo is right for them and receive the medicine at their door through LillyDirect’s free home delivery, or access it through telehealth providers or local retail pharmacies.”

Foundayo is available starting at $149 per month at the lowest dose for self-pay patients. Eligible and commercially insured people with coverage for Foundayo may pay as little as $25 per month with the Foundayo savings card.

Additionally, eligible Medicare Part D individuals may be able to get Foundayo for $50 per month, beginning July 1, 2026. Supported by the rigorous ATTAIN clinical trial program, Foundayo was proven to help people lose weight and keep it off. In the ATTAIN-1 trial, individuals taking the highest dose of Foundayo and who stayed on treatment lost an average of 27.3 pounds (12.4%) compared to 2.2 pounds (0.9%) with placebo. Participants taking Foundayo, regardless of trial completion, lost an average of 25 pounds (11.1%), compared to 5.3 pounds (2.1%) with placebo. In the ATTAIN program, Foundayo also led to reductions in many markers of cardiovascular risk, including waist circumference, non-HDL cholesterol, triglycerides and systolic blood pressure across all doses.

Use of Foundayo with other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines is not recommended. It is not known whether Foundayo is safe and effective for use in children. Foundayo may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your health care provider. The most common side effects of Foundayo include nausea, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, indigestion, stomach (abdominal) pain, headache, swollen belly, feeling tired, belching, heartburn, gas, and hair loss.