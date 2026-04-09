Merck expands Bengaluru facility to boost global supply of filtration devices

Merck, a leading science and technology company, announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Peenya, Bengaluru. The investment will add new production lines for filtration hardware system in 2025, followed up Pellicon 2 Ultrafiltration Cassette 2026.

“These products are essential to producing life-saving medicines and vaccines,” said Tony Qiu, Head of APAC Operations, Life Science Business of Merck. “By expanding manufacturing in India, the company is strengthening global supply chains while supporting local innovation and skills.“

Merck’s Pellicon 2 Ultrafiltration Cassette is a trusted solution for high-quality purification, supporting a wide range of applications in the pharma and life science industries. The Peenya site has been a hub for global filtration hardware production since 2006, and began manufacturing consumable products, including Prefilter cartridge in 2022. This expansion further strengthens India’s position in Merck’s global network while aligning with the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative.