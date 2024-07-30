OneSource Specialty Pharma enters into strategic licensing agreement with Bhami’s Research Laboratory

OneSource Specialty Pharma, associate company of Strides and reportedly India’s first specialty pharma pure-play CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) has entered into a strategic licensing agreement with Bhami’s Research Laboratory (BRL).

According to the statement, this partnership will provide OneSource with access to BRL’s HILOPRO formulation technology, enabling the subcutaneous delivery of high-concentration biologic therapies. This innovative technology aims to reduce viscosity and facilitate the delivery of high-concentration biologic products, applicable across a broad spectrum of monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins. Under the agreement, OneSource will offer BRL’s innovative formulation technology, enhancing its development and manufacturing services for both drug products and substances.

Commenting on the development Neeraj Sharma, Managing Director, OneSource said, “We are excited to partner with Bhami’s Research Laboratory, marking a significant step forward for OneSource in enhancing the subcutaneous delivery of high-concentration biologic therapies.The adoption of subcutaneous delivery for small-volume, low-viscosity biotherapeutics offers substantial benefits to patients compared to traditional intravenous injections, including improved healthcare accessibility, reduced hospitalisation requirements, lower overall treatment costs.”

Commenting on the partnership Dr Surya Pai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of BRL said, “This partnership represents a significant advancement in our commitment to enhancing biologic therapy delivery. Our globally patented high-concentration, low-viscosity protein drug delivery platform aims to optimise patient care by offering convenient, affordable, and safe treatment options. Together with OneSource, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in biopharmaceutical innovation and improving healthcare outcomes worldwide.”