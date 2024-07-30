Agilisium achieves AWS life sciences competency status

Agilisium, a company in Data Analytics, Cloud, and Life Science solutions, has announced that it has won the coveted Amazon Web Services (AWS)Life Sciences Competency status; placing the brand among an exclusive group of 28 Consulting Partners out of 8,300+ AWS Partners globally. “This remarkable achievement demonstrates the company’s proven expertise in delivering transformative cloud solutions to pharmaceutical companies, seeking to expedite drug discovery, strengthen clinical trials, and develop novel genetic-based treatments,” informed the statement.

Agilisium has developed over 20 GenAI-powered data analytics solutions, enabling pharma organisations to unlock deeper insights, and accelerate research and development cycles. Furthermore, Agilisium’s solutions and accelerators can be accessed through the AWS marketplace.

Commenting on the achievement, Raj Babu, Founder and CEO of Agilisium said, “This achievement reflects our team’s unwavering dedication to understanding the complex challenges in the pharma industry and developing solutions that effectively address them. By harnessing the power of our GenAI solutions, we are confident that we can usher in a new era of data-driven discovery and innovation in life sciences.”

As one of the AWS-certified Data Analytics partners with specialised expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, Agilisium is positioned to offer a wide range of AWS services tailored for the Life Sciences industry. This includes generative AI solutions, advanced analytics, data lakes, and machine learning, among several others. The company also offers AWS’ MAP (Migration Acceleration Program) funding program and No-Cost Assessment program for its clients which significantly helps clients to accelerate faster Cloud Transformation journeys.