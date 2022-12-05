Novo Nordisk India launches ‘Break the Partnership’ between obesity and diabetes campaign

Novo Nordisk has recently launched ‘Break the Partnership’ between diabetes and obesity campaign aimed at educating people with diabetes, their caregivers and doctors about the influence of weight in type-II diabetes. The campaign, formally launched by former cricketer Kapil Dev, encourages people with diabetes to consult clinicians on newer treatment options that help manage both blood glucose as well as weight in type-II diabetes.

It aims to spread awareness across key stakeholders and encourage exploration of innovative and progressive medical solutions for weight management in diabetes. In the approaching six months, the Novo Nordisk team and its partners will engage healthcare professionals via awareness events and scientific meetings across multiple cities.

According to a study, 67 per cent of the people with type-II diabetes in India also live with obesity. Every seventh person with diabetes in the world is an Indian and over six lakh individuals die every year due to diabetes in India (second only to China).

Addressing audience during the launch, Vikrant Shrotriya, Corporate Vice President and Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India, said, “At Novo Nordisk………….The diabetes management landscape has evolved over the years to bring about medical therapies that target blood sugar alongside reducing weight. Our newly launched ‘Break the Partnership’ #WeightinDiabetes campaign educates people about the impact of weight in diabetes, encourages them to consult their doctor to explore newer treatment options to manage not just blood sugar, but also weight in diabetes and curtail onset and progression of complicated comorbidities. We are hopeful the initiative will help us inspire strong action among people with diabetes in the country.”

Of late, the company has launched oral Semaglutide that helps in managing type-II diabetes as well as in weight loss, Shrotriya told Express Pharma during the event.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Dr Ambrish Mithal, Chairman and Head, Endocrinology and Diabetes, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket and Max Hospital, Gurugram, said, “Managing diabetes is managing numbers. In the initial 10 years, there are no symptoms of diabetes. Further, in the last seven years, there have been anti-diabetic drugs that not only help in reducing diabetes, but also help in weight loss.”