Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma recall products in US due to manufacturing issues

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharma are recalling different products in the US market due to manufacturing issues, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

As per the enforcement report by the US health regulator, the US-based arm of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is recalling over 48,000 cartons of a drug used to treat sneezing, runny or stuffy nose. It is recalling 25,176 cartons of 30-count tablets and 22,968 cartons of 20-count tablets.

According to USFDA, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is recalling the affected lot due to “failed stability specifications.”

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc initiated the class-III recall on 21st November this year.

The health regulator further said the US-based arm of Sun Pharma is recalling 14,064 cartons of a medication to treat erosive oesophagitis or heartburn caused by gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company is recalling the affected lot, produced at its Mohali plant, due to “discoloration,” it added.

Sun Pharma commenced the class-II voluntary recall in the US on 25th July this year.

