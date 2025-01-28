New nano-formulation may help bring safer treatment for parkinson’s

Researchers have developed a targeted nano formulation that can help the sustained release of a hormone called 17β-Estradiol which is crucial for managing Parkinson’s Disease (PD).

Many neurodegenerative and psychiatric malignancies like Parkinson’s disease (PD) originate from an imbalance of 17β-Estradiol (E2) in the human brain. However, the peripheral side effects of the usage of E2 for PD therapy and less understanding of the molecular mechanism hinder establishing its neurotherapeutic potential.

Scientists from the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST) Mohali, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology, used Dopamine Receptor D3 (DRD3) conjugated to 17β-Estradiol-loaded chitosan nanoparticles that led to sustained release of 17β-Estradiol (E2) to the brain.

The targeted nano-formulation inhibited the mitochondrial translocation of calpain, thereby protecting neurons from rotenone-induced mitochondrial damage. Furthermore, the targeted nano delivery system alleviated behavioural impairments in a rodent model. Additionally, the study reveals for the first time that BMI1, a member of the PRC1 complex that regulates mitochondrial homeostasis, is a substrate of calpain. The targeted nano-formulation restored BMI1 expression by inhibiting its degradation through calpain.

The study of Carbohydrate Polymers has helped in understanding the role of hormone (E2) in regulating oxidative stress in PD patients. With the continued exploration of long-term safety profiles and better-targeted delivery, this can establish itself as a safer drug to improve the lives of Parkinson’s patients.

Edits made by EP News Bureau