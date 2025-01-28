Lupin and Avas launch NaMuscla in Italy

Lupin and Avas Pharmaceuticals SRL announced the launch of Lupin’s orphan drug NaMuscla (mexiletine) in Italy. Avas will commercialise NaMuscla for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders.

NDM disorders are a group of rare, inherited neuromuscular disorders which is characterised by the inability to relax muscles following voluntary contraction. NaMuscla reduces myotonia symptoms in people with NDM, resulting in a significant improvement in quality of life and other functional and clinical outcomes for patients. NaMuscla, which has been designated orphan drug status, received EU marketing authorisation in December 2018.

Under the terms of the agreement, Avas will initially commercialise NaMuscla as a Class C (Tier 2), while Lupin negotiates with AIFA (Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco) for the reimbursement of the product in Italy. This will ensure consistent access to NaMuscla for patients in Italy, leveraging the established supply network that already serves patients across Germany, France, Spain, Austria, Norway, Sweden, and the UK.