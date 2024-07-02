Navigating investment trends in dietary supplement markets

Season 2 of the Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series presents key dialogues from the Nutrify C Suite Sumflex 2024, held over June 6-7, 2024.

Transitioning from a latent player a decade ago to a leading market for nutraceutical ingredients and finished products, India is now attracting significant attention from innovators and investors worldwide. This transformation was prominently showcased at the Global Nutrify Today C Suite Sumflex 2024, where over 360 decision-makers from around the globe gathered to explore and discuss the burgeoning opportunities within the Indian market.

This two-day event mirrored the World Economic Forum on a micro-scale, tailored specifically for the nutraceutical industry. It brought together investors, industry CEOs, government officials from various countries, and distributors to deliberate on global nutraceutical standardisation and the promotion of responsible nutraceuticals.

In this video, industry leaders share insights into how best they can navigate investment trends in dietary supplement markets:

[+] Rajaram Sankaran, Partner, Healthcare and Lifesciences Practice; Heidrick & Struggles (Moderator)

[+] Dr. Anand Swaroop, President, Cepham Inc

[+] Daniel John Hopkin, Partner, Kainos Capital

[+] Dr. Guru Prasad Ramanathan, Professor, Pennington Biomedical Research Center

[+] Yoni Glickman, Managing Partner, PeakBridge VC

[+] Arun Dubey, Managing Partner, Zenfold Ventures