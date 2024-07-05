Mr Pavithran Ayyala, Head Digital Services & CIO, Utthunga Technologies
Bengaluru Pharma Summit 2024 | 21st June 2024 | Welcomhotel by ITC, Bengaluru
In this video:
Mr Pavithran Ayyala, Head Digital Services & CIO, Utthunga Technologies
Topic: GenAI in pharmaceutical manufacturing
Key Takeaway:
Gen AI-based manufacturing assistants will help optimise drug manufacturing by quickly locating relevant standard operating procedures, automatically generating check lists and guides for repeatable seamless operations