Mr Pavithran Ayyala, Head Digital Services & CIO, Utthunga Technologies

Bengaluru Pharma Summit 2024 | 21st June 2024 | Welcomhotel by ITC, Bengaluru

By EP News Bureau
0 5

In this video:
Topic: GenAI in pharmaceutical manufacturing

Key Takeaway:
Gen AI-based manufacturing assistants will help optimise drug manufacturing by quickly locating relevant standard operating procedures, automatically generating check lists and guides for repeatable seamless operations

