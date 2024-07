In this video:

Mr Loganathan S, AVP (Device Development & Packaging), Stelis Biopharma

Topic: Driving R&D innovation in pharma, biopharma: Opportunities and Challenges

Key Takeaway:

Innovation in drug device combinations will come from development of advanced medication, dosage compliance, ease of administration, safety and affordability, need for minimally invasive procedures, regulatory requirements, cost effectiveness in healthcare, insurance funding and technological advancements