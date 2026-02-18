Ministry of Ayush showcases Ayush Grid and AI initiatives at India–AI Impact Summit 2026

The Ayush Pavilion set up by the Union Ministry of Ayush at the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 is presenting Citizen-Centric AI Innovations focused on holistic health and wellbeing. The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16.02.2025. Held under the theme “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya — Welfare for All, Happiness for All,” the summit highlights the use of Artificial Intelligence for inclusive growth, human-centric innovation and global cooperation.

Announced by the Prime Minister at the France AI Action Summit, the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 is the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. Following forums such as the UK AI Safety Summit, the AI Seoul Summit and the Global AI Summit on Africa, the event marks a shift towards coordinated global AI action.

At the summit, the Ministry is presenting the architecture of the Ayush Grid, described as India’s digital public health platform for traditional medicine. A component of this ecosystem is the My Ayush Integrated Services Portal (MAISP), developed under Ayush Grid. The portal integrates healthcare services, capacity building, medicinal plants research and development, Ayush drug administration, education and outreach on a single platform. It was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine.

Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, said, “Guided by the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Ayush is committed to ensuring that Artificial Intelligence becomes an instrument of ‘Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya’—welfare and happiness for all. Through the Ayush Grid and AI-enabled innovations, we are building a digital public infrastructure that strengthens transparency, expands access, and integrates India’s timeless health knowledge with future-ready technologies for inclusive and affordable healthcare.”

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said, “The Ayush Grid architecture and the My Ayush Integrated Services Portal represent a paradigm shift in how traditional medicine is delivered, documented and digitally integrated. By embedding AI tools into research, education, service delivery and regulatory systems, we are ensuring standardisation, interoperability and evidence-based advancement of Ayush systems in alignment with global best practices.”

Naman Goel, OSD, Ayush Grid, Ministry of Ayush, said, “At the Ayush Pavelion we are demonstrating AI-powered chatbots and other flagship initiatives including Yoga Posture AI, a computer vision-based solution that enables users to check, correct and accurately perform Yoga asanas, thereby enhancing precision, safety and accessibility in Yoga practice.”

The pavilion is displaying AI-enabled technologies under development for Ayush systems, including AI-powered chatbots and tool prototypes to support clinical decision-making, standardisation, research analytics and public health outreach across Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy.

The IIT Jodhpur Centre of Excellence initiatives are also being presented, focusing on research at the intersection of digital health, artificial intelligence and traditional medicine. Through a digital kiosk, visitors can access the IJAR special issue on Digital Health, information on collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), and India’s participation in shaping AI frameworks for Traditional Medicine.

IndiaAI has launched an Innovation Challenge on 15.01.2026 with a prize pool of 5.25 crore in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). Selected innovators will receive pilot and deployment support, with the opportunity to secure a two-year government contract valued at up to INR 1 crore, subject to performance and scope alignment.

The Ministry stated that its participation at the summit reflects efforts to integrate traditional medicine systems with digital infrastructure, collaboration and innovation in healthcare.