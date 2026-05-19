HAB Pharma completes strategic merger with Signature Phytochemicals to lead global pharma innovation

HAB Pharma and Signature Phytochemicals have completed a strategic merger through a slump sale, bringing both companies under a single consolidated entity. Finalized in March 2026, the merger was undertaken to streamline operations, harmonize corporate systems, and strengthen governance, positioning the combined company for future growth and operational efficiency. The consolidated turnover is approximately ₹600 crore after accounting for intercompany sales.

HAB Pharmaceuticals, established in 1991, is a prominent Indian pharmaceutical company known for its strong manufacturing capabilities and commitment to high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions. The company produces a wide range of pharmaceutical products across multiple therapeutic areas, including antibiotics, NSAIDs, and cardiovascular drugs. Established in 2016, Signature Phytochemical Industries specializes in the manufacturing and exporting of high-quality pharmaceutical tablets, capsules, and creams. Known for their accurate composition, high effectiveness, and long-term durability, these products are highly regarded by both individual and corporate customers. The merger expands the combined entity’s manufacturing, research, and development capabilities, with a focus on specialty drugs for oncology, autoimmune disorders, chronic conditions, and rare diseases. With a robust geographic expansion strategy, the merged entity is now targeting rapidly growing markets in Latin America, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia.

HAB Pharmaceuticals is commissioning two new manufacturing plants: a sterile facility focused on semaglutide, prefilled syringes, injectables, vials, and lyophilized products, and a fully automated closed-loop oral solid dosage (OSD) plant. Both plants are expected to commence commercial production by August 2026. These facilities will enhance the company’s capacity to meet growing demand, support regulatory approvals, and expand its presence in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa, where it has already been audited by regulators in Uganda, Tanzania, and Iraq.

“This merger marks a pivotal moment for our company,” said Saurabh Agarwal, Director at HAB Pharma. “By consolidating our operations with Signature and strengthening our manufacturing capacities, we are now positioned for substantial growth. Our focus on innovation, niche products, and increasing our export and R&D capabilities will solidify the company’s position in the pharmaceutical industry, differentiating us through a diversified portfolio and a rapid go-to-market strategy. The new plants will provide us with the capacity to meet rising demand for complex and high-quality pharmaceutical products. Together, we will continue to lead in biologics, personalized medicine, and specialty generics by leveraging advanced R&D and innovative drug delivery systems

Urvee Garg, Director at HAB Pharma, also shared her thoughts on the merger and the company’s growth trajectory, “This merger represents the next chapter in HAB Pharma’s growth story. We are focused on creating a more cohesive organization that can better serve both our domestic and international markets. With a solid foundation in manufacturing, a commitment to quality, and a focus on affordability, we are confident that HAB Pharma will continue to thrive and deliver innovative healthcare solutions across the world.”

HAB Pharma aims to scale its revenues to ₹2,500-3,000 crore by 2030, driven by expanded manufacturing capacity, strengthened R&D capabilities, and a focus on off-patent molecules and complex dosage forms. The company continues to build on its legacy of providing affordable, high-quality medicines, particularly for general practitioners in India, while enhancing its presence in international markets.