Parexel launches ParexelAI to accelerate clinical development

Parexel, a leading global clinical development partner providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry, today introduced ParexelAITM, an innovative, proprietary suite of human-led AI services and capabilities that power Parexel operations and deliver greater speed, quality and efficiency to customers and, ultimately, patients.

ParexelAI unifies and leverages the company’s full suite of AI capabilities with human oversight and transparency built into every stage. With proprietary tools deployed across the entire clinical development lifecycle, from early phase through post-market surveillance, and drawing on a diverse mix of internal innovation, strategic collaborations, and best-in-class external capabilities, ParexelAI delivers measurable impact for sponsors, research sites and patients.

“ParexelAI represents years of deep technology integration, all in service of helping our

customers deliver life-changing treatments to patients,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer, Parexel. “We have a responsibility to continually evolve by advancing our capabilities, strengthening our partnerships and innovating in ways that help sponsors run faster, more effective trials. ParexelAI is a natural extension of our corporate growth strategy and our commitment to meeting our customers’ current and future needs with confidence.”

Powering operations for greater speed, quality and efficiency

Grounded in quantified results, ParexelAI is already delivering

50% reduction in site selection process timelines

30% reduction in clinical study report preparation time in medical writing

20% reduction in safety literature screening and pharmacovigilance case processing

Through its recent acquisition of Vitrana, Parexel can also now provide a fully integrated pharmacovigilance (PV) platform that leverages intelligent automation and AI to accelerate end-to-end Patient Safety and PV processes, deliver first-time quality and enhance compliance.

“Our tools are designed to automate previously manual work that slows teams down, enabling our experts to increase quality and consistency, surface even more insights for our customers and further improve operational excellence,” said Rob Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer, Parexel. “Supporting our customers at every stage of drug development means they can leverage AI benefits across every aspect of their program, not just in siloed areas.”

Supported by strategic partnerships

ParexelAI’s capabilities are strengthened by partnerships with industry-leading technology companies. These partners are evaluated and selected by applying a framework grounded in human oversight, participant safety, data integrity, security and regulatory compliance – the same principles that govern Parexel’s internal AI use.

Through its strategic partnership with Paradigm Health, Parexel is transforming patient identification and trial access across a network of 800+ research sites and 2,100+ provider locations.

Working with Weave Bio, Parexel is reducing Investigational New Drug (IND) and New Drug Application (NDA) authoring timelines by 60% through regulatory automation, helping sponsors reach high-stakes regulatory decisions sooner than previously possible.

Parexel was the first CRO to adopt Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform, which serves as the backbone for its AI-enabled clinical operations, supporting faster, higher-quality study delivery.

Parexel also leverages partnerships with other leading technology companies to access the latest innovations and provide its customers with a truly AI-enabled clinical development partner.

Human-led AI, advancing impact for patients

ParexelAI prioritizes human judgment, scientific and regulatory expertise, patient safety, and ethical accountability at the center of every AI solution. ParexelAI automates repetitive tasks, empowering Parexel’s 22,000+ global experts – including PhDs in machine learning, world-leading regulatory experts, seasoned clinical operations leaders and technology specialists – to focus on strategic guidance, problem-solving and other high-impact challenges that clinical development demands.

“AI delivers its greatest value when it amplifies human expertise,” said Tala Fakhouri, Ph.D., MPH, Chief AI & Regulatory Strategy Officer, Parexel. “Our human-in-the-lead model ensures quality, compliance and patient safety at every stage of the trial lifecycle. With ParexelAI, we’re able to apply these insights in real-time to improve every trial. Every efficiency gained and every workflow accelerated serves a single purpose, getting treatments to patients sooner.”