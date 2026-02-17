IPA to host 11th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit in Mumbai

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) will host the 11th edition of the Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit (GPQS) on February 23–24, 2026, in Mumbai. The summit will be centred on the theme “Reimagining Pharma Operations – Talent, Technology and Trust”.

J P Nadda, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers, will deliver the keynote address in the inaugural session. Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India, will offer the inaugural remarks. Mr Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, and Chair, IPA Quality Forum, will present the opening industry address. The concluding address will be delivered by Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals.

The summit will serve as a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange focused on pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality.

According to IPA, the theme “Reimagining Pharma Operations – Talent, Technology and Trust” reflects a shift of pharmaceutical quality from a compliance requirement to a quality culture. The focus will be on skilled talent, technologies and trust to address global standards and operations.

The 11th edition will feature around 12 sessions with speakers including representatives from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), along with industry and consulting experts. The programme will include a CEO panel discussion, sessions featuring CIO and CTO leadership, and perspectives from manufacturing and technology leaders, with a focus on AI-enabled and digitally integrated operations.

During the summit, IPA will launch two Industry Best Practices Guidelines aimed at strengthening quality and compliance across the value chain. These include “Best Practices in Logistics and Transportation Worthiness for Pharmaceutical Product Packaging” and “Best Practices in Sustainability in the Pharmaceutical Industry”.

IPA will also introduce the Lifetime Achievement Award in Academia to recognise contributions to pharmaceutical science and quality, and the Hackathon Winning Presentation to highlight innovation and emerging talent in quality advancement.

Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), said, “Quality is the foundation of the pharmaceutical industry and the most important promise we make to patients worldwide. Through the 11th edition of the Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit, IPA aims to reimagine the future of quality by focusing on the intersection of talent, technology and trust. The insights from these deliberations will help shape future-ready quality and operations frameworks and support India’s continued evolution as a trusted global pharmaceutical partner.”