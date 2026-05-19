Glenmark USA launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA announced the launch of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial. Glenmark’s Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vancomycin Hydrochloride for injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial of Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending March 2026, the Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial market achieved annual sales of approximately $37.9 million.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, “The launch of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial reflects Glenmark’s continued commitment to expanding access to quality, affordable medicines in the US. It also strengthens our injectable portfolio and reinforces our focus on delivering reliable treatment options to healthcare providers and patients.”