Onesource Specialty Pharma completes fundraising of $ 95 mn

OneSource Specialty Pharma, an associate company of Strides, secured an equity commitment of $ 95 million from marquee investors at a pre-money equity valuation of $ 1.65 billion.

The fundraising was led by HBM Healthcare Investments and associated investors, with additional participation inter alia from WhiteOak Capital, Param Capital, Motilal Oswal, Enam Holdings, SBI Life Insurance and Valuequest Investment Advisors. OneSource has completed the fundraising activity and has allotted equity shares to the domestic and international investors who participated in this issue.

The allotment of equity shares, as approved by the Management Committee of the Board of Directors of OneSource on November 21, 2024, and November 22, 2024, involved the issuance of 6,277,909 fully paidup equity shares for Rs 1,276/- (including a premium of Rs 1,275/-) per share on a private placement basis to marquee domestic and international investors. The total consideration received from the allotment stands at Rs 8,010 million, valuing OneSource at a pre-money equity valuation of $ 1.65 billion.