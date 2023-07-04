Merck India appoints Pratima Reddy as Country Speaker

Merck announced that Pratima Reddy is their Country Speaker for India. Reddy takes on this role in addition to leading healthcare strategy and operations in India as GM and Managing Director of Merck Specialities India. In her current role, Reddy continues to demonstrate focused leadership to drive positive business outcomes through inclusive and strategic thinking and collaborative execution.

Reddy has over 18 years of experience, including over ten years in the pharma industry. Since joining Merck in October 2013, she has held several leadership positions across multiple functions in local and global teams. Prior to taking over as the General Manager of Healthcare India Operations, Reddy was the Regional Franchise Leader (RFL) of the Cardiovascular, Metabolism and Endocrinology (CM&E) franchise in APAC.