Medley launches Biscal D –Calcium and Vitamin D3 fortified biscuit

Medley, a leader in healthcare, announced the launch of Biscal D, innovation that combines the health benefits of Calcium and Vitamin D3 with the convenience and palatability of a biscuit. The product is aimed at addressing widespread nutritional deficiencies among Indian consumers, particularly pregnant and lactating mothers and post-menopausal women

India’s nutritional deficit – A market opportunity

India is currently grappling with a widespread deficiency of Vitamin D3 and inadequate Calcium intake. Reports from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) indicate:

Over 70 per cent of Indians are Vitamin D deficient .

Traditionally, the gap has been addressed through tablet and capsule supplements, but compliance levels remain low due to pill fatigue, poor palatability, and gastrointestinal side effects. This creates a significant opportunity for innovation in the nutraceuticals segment, where compliance and consumer preference play a critical role.

Biscal D – A category-defining innovation

Biscal D positions itself at the intersection of nutraceuticals and functional foods. By embedding essential nutrients into a widely accepted food format, Biscal D creates a new category that addresses both consumer needs and market gaps.

Product highlights:

Fortified with Calcium and Vitamin D3 – ensuring better fetal growth, calcium absorption, and healthy pregnancy outcomes.

Convenient format – biscuits are easier to consume, portable, and socially acceptable compared to pills.

Mass-market relevance – designed for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and postmenopausal women .

High compliance advantage – delivers essential nutrients in a tasty format, increasing regular consumption.

Strategic positioning

The Indian health supplements market is estimated at INR 33,000 crore (approx. USD 4 billion) and is growing at a double-digit CAGR. Within this, bone health and Vitamin D supplementation are among the fastest-growing subcategories.

Biscal D is strategically positioned to tap into this growth by:

Targeting preventive healthcare consumers who prefer food-based solutions over medicines. Partnering with doctors , particularly gynecologists to drive clinical endorsement. Expanding retail presence across pharmacies, modern trade outlets, and e-commerce platforms to build dual positioning as a doctor-recommended nutritional solution and a consumer lifestyle product .

Statements from leadership

Kanu Agarwal, Sr. General Manager (Sales and Marketing), Medley, said;

“Biscal D is not just a product—it is a strategic innovation that combines the credibility of science with the appeal of consumer foods. By addressing India’s Calcium and Vitamin D deficiencies in a convenient biscuit format, we are unlocking a new avenue of growth in the nutraceuticals and functional foods market. This aligns with our vision of improving healthcare access while delivering consumer delight.”

He added; “We believe Biscal D will significantly improve compliance rates among patients and consumers, particularly in high-need segments like pregnancy, lactation, and post menopausal womens. With its dual-market appeal—medical and retail—it has the potential to become a category leader.”

Healthcare engagement

To drive awareness and adoption, Biscal D will be promoted through a comprehensive doctor engagement campaign. The product will be introduced to Gynecologists as a patient-friendly alternative to tablets and capsules.

Pre-launch discussions with healthcare professionals have shown a positive response, with doctors highlighting the compliance advantage, consumer acceptance, and taste profile. The company anticipates strong uptake in both urban and semi-urban markets, where awareness of bone health is rapidly increasing.

Consumer insight and emotional connect

While Biscal D is backed by scientific formulation, its consumer appeal lies in its simplicity and taste. The product is marketed with the positioning of “Care of Calcium and Vitamin D3 in every bite”, emphasising its role in supporting mothers during pregnancy, lactation, and caregiving for the family.

This **dual messaging—science for doctors, care for consumers—**is expected to drive adoption across channels.

Distribution strategy

Biscal D will follow a multi-channel distribution model:

Pharmacies and chemists – positioned as a doctor-recommended nutritional biscuit.

Modern trade retail and supermarkets – positioned as a functional health biscuit in Pregnancy, Lactation and Post menopausal women.

E-commerce platforms – offering nationwide access and convenient delivery.

This omnichannel presence ensures the product reaches both prescription-driven demand and direct-to-consumer markets.

Manufacturing and quality standards

Biscal D is manufactured in state-of-the-art GMP-certified facilities. Each batch undergoes rigorous testing to meet FSSAI standards and ensure nutrient stability throughout its shelf life.

The company emphasises research-driven product development, ensuring that fortification levels are scientifically validated for efficacy and safety.

Market outlook

The Indian functional foods and nutraceuticals sector is projected to grow exponentially over the next decade, driven by:

Rising consumer health awareness.

Increasing prevalence of lifestyle and deficiency-related disorders.

Greater acceptance of preventive healthcare .

Doctor endorsement of food-based supplementation .

Biscal D, with its unique product format and first-mover advantage, is well positioned to capture a significant share of this expanding market.

Future plans

Biscal D marks the beginning of Medley’s broader strategy to integrate healthcare and consumer nutrition. The company plans to:

Introduce additional fortified food products across categories.

Strengthen its retail footprint and e-commerce partnerships.

About Medley

Medley is a global pharmaceutical company operating since 1969 from Mumbai, India. Since launch, the company consolidated its position with a strong manufacturing and marketing infrastructure. Medley has state of the art facilities maintaining high quality standards at every stage in manufacturing process with strict adherence to the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

Media Contact:

Dr. Rakesh Angre

Marketing Manager

Medley

9869046613

(This content is part of an advertorial initiative and was developed without editorial inputs)