Lupin signs exclusive licensing agreement with Valorum Biologics for Armlupeg in the U.S.

Lupin announced that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Valorum Biologics (Valorum), a biosimilar specialist in the U.S., for its biosimilar Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne).

Under the terms of the agreement, Valorum will advance the commercialisation and distribution of Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne) in the United States. Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of the product and will receive an upfront licence fee and a royalty payment on net sales.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Valorum to expand access to affordable treatment options for patients undergoing chemotherapy. This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes and aligns with our mission to make high-quality biosimilars more accessible. We look forward to strengthening our presence in the U.S. biosimilars market and building on our momentum as a global leader in developing and commercialising important biosimilar medicines,” said Spiro Gavaris, President – U.S. Generics, Lupin.

“We are excited to launch Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne) in the U.S. Our team has a proven track record in specialty markets, and we expect to capture significant market share through our commercial expertise,” said Par S. Hyare, CEO of Valorum. “Crucially, we also look forward to providing another option for healthcare providers and patients, increasing access to this important treatment in oncology supportive care.”

Pegfilgrastim-unne is indicated to reduce the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients receiving chemotherapy.