Mankind Pharma integrates AI cross its value chain

Mankind Pharma, India’s fourth largest pharmaceutical company, announced a collaboration with OpenAI, a leading AI research and deployment company, to institutionalise AI across its value chain.

As one of the first few Indian pharma companies to fully integrate advanced AI into core operations, Mankind aims to accelerate innovation and improve operational efficiency. The goal is to deliver greater value to customers, doctors, and the broader healthcare ecosystem.

Mankind will integrate OpenAI Enterprise across multiple functions, including field force enablement, digital marketing, research and development (R&D), manufacturing, and medical affairs.

In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, the ability to transform vast volumes of data into actionable insights, ensure fast and compliant communication, and streamline complex operations is no longer optional—it’s mission-critical. The integration of ChatGPT Enterprise internally addresses these critical needs by empowering Mankind Pharma to leverage OpenAI’s latest models, including GPT-5 to unlock efficiencies and introduce innovative solutions across its entire value chain, from discovery to delivery.

Speaking about this collaboration Arjun Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Mankind Pharma said, “At Mankind Pharma, we see working with OpenAI as a pivotal step in building the pharma organisation of the future. By integrating advanced AI into our core operations, we’re enabling our teams to move faster, work smarter, and unlock insights that drive real-world impact – whether it’s in field force effectiveness, supply chain agility, or R&D acceleration. This is not just about automation; it’s about creating a more responsive, intelligent, and future-ready enterprise. We’re excited to lead this shift in Indian pharma and set new benchmarks for how technology can drive both operational excellence and long-term value creation.”

Since July 2025, Mankind Pharma has deployed a wide range of customised GPTs across its workforce, notably enhancing the effectiveness of Sales and Marketing teams. These AI tools are sharpening messaging, enabling faster multilingual communication, strengthening demand planning, improving procurement, and enhancing commercial operations. Field force performance is now measurable in real time, while clinical insights and manufacturing processes have become more proactive and reliable, freeing leadership to focus on growth.

A Custom GPT in ChatGPT allows teams to create tailored AI assistants using GPT models. It enables users to define the AI’s personality, tone, and specialised knowledge base, and integrate proprietary data or workflows. This makes it possible to build AI solutions for specific industries, company needs, or creative applications without requiring advanced coding expertise.

“Mankind Pharma’s company-wide adoption of ChatGPT Enterprise shows the practical role AI can play in regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals. By integrating advanced AI into areas like research, operations, and medical communications, Mankind is taking meaningful steps to improve efficiency and support innovation. We look forward to working with them in exploring how AI can be applied responsibly and safely to deliver value within their organization and across the healthcare ecosystem,” Oliver Jay, Managing Director, International at OpenAI.