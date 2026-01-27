Lupin receives highest ESG rating from CDP for climate change and water security

Lupin announced that it has received the highest ‘A’ leadership rating from Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) for its exceptional accomplishments in Climate Change and Water Security. This recognition affirms Lupin’s position among distinguished global leaders who champion sustainability and transparency at the highest level.

Lupin’s double ‘A’ rating in Climate and Water exemplifies its steadfast commitment to sustainability and proactive initiatives aimed at mitigating climate risks, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring responsible water management throughout its operations. This represents a substantial enhancement compared to Lupin’s 2024 ratings of ‘A-’ in both categories, as well as the ratings of ‘B’ in 2023 for climate and ‘C’ for water, thereby reflecting significant year-over-year progress.

Commenting on this achievement, Ramesh Swaminathan, Executive Director, Global CFO and Head – API Plus SBU, Lupin, said, “As a global pharma leader, we have significantly advanced our efforts to reduce environmental impact through innovation, collaboration, and transparency. We are proud to have earned CDP’s Double ‘A’ rating. CDP’s strict framework has helped shape and accelerate our climate initiatives, fostering ongoing progress. We are committed to establishing new sustainability standards and generating lasting value for our communities and the planet.”

Lupin has not only received recognition from CDP but also achieved an S&P Global ESG score of 91 in 2025. This is a best-in-class global achievement, positioning Lupin among a distinguished group of companies worldwide that have surpassed the 90-point threshold.