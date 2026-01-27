Dr K Anand Kumar launches his debut book ‘Road to Anand’ at 16th edition of Hyderabad Literary Festival

At the 16th edition of the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF), one of India’s most respected platforms for ideas, literature, and thought leadership, Dr K Anand Kumar, renowned scientist and pioneer who pinned Hyderabad and India on the global map for vaccines as the MD of Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), unveiled his debut book Road to Anand: Reflections of a Contented Soul.

The book was launched by G. V. Prasad, Co-Chairman & MD, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, one of the most respected global leaders in the pharmaceutical ecosystem, reflecting the deep trust and longstanding respect he shares with Dr. Anand Kumar and IIL. He also penned the foreword for the book.

Road to Anand is a compelling collection of real-life stories drawn from Dr. Anand Kumar’s journey, from humble beginnings in rural India to building globally respected scientific institutions. Written with honesty and quiet conviction, the book reflects on adversity, resilience, leadership, and the pursuit of happiness, offering lessons that resonate far beyond boardrooms and laboratories.

At its core, the book champions a powerful idea: adversity is not an obstacle, but fuel. Through deeply personal anecdotes and lived experiences, Dr. Anand Kumar encourages readers, especially India’s youth, to cultivate courage, clarity, and purpose in the face of uncertainty. Under Dr. Kumar’s leadership, IIL has strengthened India’s public health through affordable, indigenously produced vaccines. It played a critical role in the pandemic by producing COVID-19 drug substances, supports national immunization programs, and boosts rural livelihoods.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Anand Kumar shared that Road to Anand is not a guidebook from a sage, but reflections from a practitioner of life. “India today needs a young leadership mindset – leaders who are grounded, resilient, and driven by purpose rather than fear. If these stories inspire even a few to think differently about success and contentment, the book has served its purpose,” he said.

Speaking about the book, Dr V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog said, “Your inspiring journey deserves to be told and retold, motivating many to take the Road to Anand. I am proud of your pursuit of excellence.” Dr Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB & IIL also added, “Road to Anand is a powerful testament to grit and determination. Through compelling stories and timeless lessons, it inspires readers to strive for excellence and purpose. Highly recommended.”

The book’s launch at HLF underscores its relevance beyond autobiography, positioning it as a timely contribution to conversations around leadership, nation-building, and the values needed to shape India’s next era of growth. As India stands at a pivotal moment in its journey, Road to Anand emerges as a thoughtful reminder that enduring leadership is built not just on ambition and achievement, but on resilience, empathy, and inner contentment.