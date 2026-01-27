Alembic receives USFDA final approval for Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion, 0.05%.

Difluprednate ophthalmic emulsion is indicated for the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery and also indicated for the treatment of endogenous anterior uveitis. Refer label for a detailed indication.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 233 ANDA approvals (213 final approvals and 20 tentative approvals) from USFDA.