Lupin partners with Takeda to commercialise Vonoprazan

Lupin announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, to commercialise Vonoprazan Tablets in the Indian market. The drug will be marketed under the brand name Lupin’s Lupivon and will be available in two strengths – 10 mg and 20 mg. Under the terms of this agreement, Takeda has granted Lupin non-exclusive patent licensing rights to commercialize Vonoprazan in India.

Acid Peptic Disorder (APD) which includes Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD), is highly prevalent in India (1). While the prevalence of GERD ranges from 5 per cent to 28.5 per cent (2), PUD has a prevalence in the range of ~ 8 per cent (1). Risk factors for GERD include old age, high body mass index (BMI), non-vegetarian diet, tea/coffee intake, smoking and alcohol consumption (3).

Vonoprazan is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB). Unlike traditional acid suppressants like PPIs, Vonoprazan offers unique attributes like complete proton pump inhibition with the first dose, longer duration of action resulting in effective control of nocturnal acid breakthrough, and meal-independent dosing.4 In India, Vonoprazan is approved by the DCGI for treating reflux esophagitis, gastric ulcers, and duodenal ulcers, and as part of Helicobacter pylori eradication treatment.

References

