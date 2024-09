The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) of the new injectable facility Eugia Steriles (a subsidiary of Eugia Pharma Specialities) situated at Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh, from March 28, 2024 to April 05, 2024.

The unit has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) and the inspection is closed.