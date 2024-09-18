DBT-BIRAC partners with Blockchain For Impact to accelerate bio-medical innovation in India

In support of India’s aspirations in biomedical research and tech-enabled R&D, the Department of Biotechnology – Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (DBT-BIRAC), a government of India enterprise announced a strategic partnership with catalyst funder and philanthropic organisation, Blockchain For Impact (BFI) at the recently concluded 4th edition of Global Bio India, under the guidance of the Minister of Science, Jitendra Singh.

This partnership will enable Blockchain For Impact to deliver long-term equitable medical preparedness mechanisms by the amalgamation of the deep technology expertise and network of DBT-BIRAC. It aims to address gaps in healthcare, provide lab-to-market support and put India’s R&D on the global map. The collaboration will support start-ups in the biomedical field and life sciences. There would be mentorships, and initiatives to accelerate programs for start-ups and innovators, together with funding of SMEs for product development.

The Letter Of Intent was announced in the presence of key dignitaries like Dr Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister of India; Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India; Dr Jitender Kumar, Managing Director, BIRAC; Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CEO, Biocon; Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR and Secretary DSIR; amongst others.

The three-day congregation of the scientific minds in the country emerged as the epicentre of expert panel discussions and showcased innovative start-ups in biotechnology and healthcare. The event also witnessed the ‘Sandeep Nailwal Startup Pitch Award’ by BFI which recognises and celebrates some of the brightest entrepreneurial minds across fields of biotech, healthcare, and biomedical technology. The top two winners were rewarded with Rs 3 lakhs and Rs 1.5 Lakhs respectively whereas the third position was secured by three start-ups receiving Rs 50,000 each.