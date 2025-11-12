Lupin manufacturing solutions commissions dedicated oncology block at Vizag facility

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), a wholly owned subsidiary of global pharmaceutical company Lupin, announced the commissioning of its dedicated Oncology Block at its Vizag facility in India. The new high-containment unit enhances LMS’s end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) capabilities for High Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs). It will support clients across the oncology development lifecycle, from preclinical research to commercial manufacturing, to address growing global demand for oncology drug development and production.

Spanning 4,270 square metres, the new facility is equipped with 20 reactors ranging from 250L to 2000L, over 20 isolators, and advanced containment systems designed to ensure exposure levels of ≤0.05 µg/m³. The unit features flexible scale-up capabilities between 1–35 kg batch ranges and comprehensive environmental controls (≤25°C, ≤45% RH), allowing safe and compliant production of oncology APIs that meet global quality standards.

Commenting on the development, Dr Abdelaziz Toumi, Chief Executive Officer, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions, said, “The inauguration of our Oncology Block in Vizag exemplifies our commitment to advancing oncology research and manufacturing. This state-of-the-art facility enhances our capacity to produce high-quality APIs and develop impactful therapies that benefit patients globally. This marks a major milestone in LMS’s evolution into a dedicated and trusted CDMO partner for oncology innovators. With a focus on containment excellence, scalable solutions tailored to each phase, and scientific rigor, this investment enables our global clients to deliver life-changing oncology treatments to patients more quickly, while upholding the highest safety and compliance standards.”

The facility integrates a Process Development Laboratory with a dedicated Quality Control laboratory, enabling early-stage route scouting, analytical development, process optimisation, and validation within one location. Supported by scientists with HPAPI expertise, it ensures smooth transition from lab-scale synthesis to full-scale commercial manufacturing.

The new Oncology Block features isolator-based operations at every process step, integrated SCADA systems, and an effluent detoxification system that meets global regulatory requirements, aligning with Lupin’s quality and environmental safety standards.

With this expansion, LMS strengthens its position as a global CDMO partner for oncology innovators by combining Lupin’s scientific expertise with advanced containment and regulatory capabilities. The new facility supports the efficient development of oncology treatments from concept to commercialisation.