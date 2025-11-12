THSTI, Miltenyi Biotec and BIRAC launch India’s first hands-on training on cell and gene therapy manufacturing

BRIC-Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (BRIC-THSTI), in collaboration with Miltenyi Biotec and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), announced the launch of India’s first hands-on training programme on the Foundations of Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Manufacturing, with a special focus on CAR-T cell therapy.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between research and clinical application by equipping early-career scientists and clinicians with practical experience spanning pre-clinical development, GMP-compliant manufacturing and clinical translation.

The workshop, titled “CAR-T Cell Therapy Manufacturing Hands-on Workshop and Symposia”, will take place at THSTI, NCR Biotech Science Cluster, from 12–14 November 2025. Participants, including researchers, clinicians and industry professionals from across India, will engage in an intensive three-day training after completing Miltenyi University’s online curriculum.

The training combines an online module via Miltenyi University with hands-on sessions at THSTI’s cell and gene therapy facility. It is structured to deliver end-to-end exposure to CGT manufacturing, including preclinical development, closed-system cell processing, and quality-control and compliance practices.

Key components of the training include hands-on CAR-T cell manufacturing using the CliniMACS Prodigy system and the MACSQuant Analyzer for cell analysis and quality-control testing, in-process and quality-control workflows (CAR-T Express Modes), and continued access to Miltenyi University’s virtual curriculum.

“At Miltenyi Biotec, we believe the promise of cell and gene therapy is only as strong as the ecosystem that supports it, the infrastructure, the skills, and the technology. Through this collaboration with THSTI and BIRAC, we are investing in India’s next-generation scientific talent to ensure that advanced therapies can be translated from bench to bedside in a way that is local, relevant and sustainable,” said Dr Priya Kapoor G. Hingorani, Managing Director, Miltenyi Biotec India.

“By bringing together academic excellence, industry know-how and ecosystem support, we are accelerating India’s aspiration to become a global hub in cell and gene therapy manufacturing and delivery. Our partnership with Miltenyi Biotec and BIRAC marks a significant step forward in strengthening India’s translational research ecosystem,” noted Prof. G. Karthikeyan, Executive Director, BRIC-THSTI.

“BIRAC has been committed to nurturing India’s biotechnology ecosystem through innovation-driven public-private partnerships. Initiatives such as this enable India to build the skilled talent pool and manufacturing frameworks that are essential to bringing advanced therapies to those who need them most,” added Dr Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director, BIRAC.

Globally, cell and gene therapies are being used in the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and rare diseases. The complexity of manufacturing and the need for trained personnel have posed challenges to wider access. India’s emphasis on capacity-building, skill-transfer and local manufacturing capability seeks to address these gaps and develop scalable, patient-oriented solutions suited to national healthcare needs.

The collaboration between THSTI, Miltenyi Biotec and BIRAC reflects a shared effort to build local expertise, enhance translational capabilities and establish an enabling ecosystem for precision medicine in India.