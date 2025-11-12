Novo Nordisk India reduces Wegovy prices by 37% to expand access for people

Novo Nordisk India has announced a 37 per cent price reduction for all strengths of Wegovy. The company stated that this move is intended to make the obesity medication more accessible to a larger section of people living with overweight and obesity in India.

Following the revision, the starting dose of Wegovy (0.25 mg) will now be available at an effective weekly price of INR 2,712, down from INR 4,336.

Wegovy was launched pan-India in June 2025 as a once-weekly FlexTouch device, available in five dose strengths — 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg. It is the first and only obesity medication for people with overweight or obesity in India indicated for both chronic weight management and reduction in cardiovascular risks.

According to the company, Wegovy has demonstrated ≥20 per cent weight loss in up to one in three individuals when used along with lifestyle modifications. The weight reduction addresses the clinically relevant needs of people with overweight or obesity and their treating clinicians.

Commenting on the development, Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India, said, “Patient centricity is the cornerstone of Novo Nordisk. Ever since the launch of this innovative chronic weight management medication this year, we have dedicatedly worked towards making it accessible to the maximum number of people living with overweight or obesity in India. We have made sure to listen to our patient and doctor communities and take active measures for the benefit of people at large. Obesity is a serious concern for India and this price revision underlines our mission to provide quality obesity treatment to Indians which is effective, safe, convenient and can be sustained in their daily lives.”

Wegovy continues to be available in the FlexTouch delivery device across all five dose strengths, enabling gradual dose escalation and personalised treatment.