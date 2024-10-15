Lupin launches first generic of Pred Forte in the US

Lupin announced the launch of the first generic version of Pred Forte (Prednisolone Acetate) Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1 per cent in the United States. Being the first generic to be approved and launched, the company is entitled to 180-day competitive generic therapy (CGT) exclusivity.

Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1 per cent is a generic equivalent of Pred Forte Ophthalmic Suspension, 1 per cent of AbbVie, and is indicated for the treatment of steroid-responsive inflammation of the palpebral and bulbar conjunctiva, cornea, and anterior segment of the globe. Pred Forte had estimated annual sales of $198 million in the US (IQVIA MAT August 2024).