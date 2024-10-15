USV launches heart failure medication at ₹8 per 50mg tablet

USV has introduced OnArni, a fixed dose combination of Sacubitril and Valsartan, for the management of heart failure, priced at an accessible ₹8 per tablet for 50mg. This cost-effective option addresses the rising cases of heart failure in India, offering life-saving care to millions of patients.

Managing heart failure typically requires lifelong medication and results in frequent hospitalisation, leading to an overwhelming increase in medical costs. For many, the high cost of treatment leads to poor adherence to prescription, thus worsening health outcomes.

Prashant Tewari, Managing Director, USV, explains that OnArni aims to help patients stay consistent with their medication, which is critical in managing the condition effectively. “By alleviating the financial strain that often leads patients to skip doses, we aim to reduce hospital readmissions and improve long-term health outcomes.”