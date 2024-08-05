Express Pharma

DoP implements PLI scheme for pharmaceuticals with a financial outlay of Rs 15,000 cr

The scheme provides a financial incentive to 55 selected applicants for manufacturing of identified products under three categories for a period of six years

The Department of Pharmaceuticals is implementing the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals with a total financial outlay of Rs 15,000 crore and scheme tenure up to FY 2027-28. The scheme provides financial incentives to 55 selected applicants for manufacturing identified products under three categories for a period of six years. The product Category 1 covers drugs such as bio-pharmaceuticals, complex generics, gene therapy drugs, complex excipients, orphan drugs etc. Orphan drugs are those drugs which are used for the treatment of rare diseases. Under the scheme, a total of 8 orphan drugs have been approved for manufacturing. The orphan drugs approved under the PLI scheme for Pharmaceuticals are as follows:

Sr. No.

Name of the product

Usage

1

Nitisinone

Treatment of Hereditary Tyrosinemia Type 1

2

Nusinersen

Treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy

3

Rufinamide

Treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

4

Sodium Phenyl Butyrate

Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders

5

Tiopronin

Prevention of Cystine Nephrolithiasis

6