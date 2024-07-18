Lupin and Huons sign license and supply agreement for commercialisation of Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion in Mexico

Lupin has signed a license and supply agreement with Huons for the registration and marketing of Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion, 0.4mL Single-use Vial, in Mexico.

Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion is a preservative-free Nanoemulsion that has been approved in South Korea, Peru and several countries in the Middle East for treatment of dry eye syndrome and healing corneal ulcers. Due to nanoparticle technology, it can relieve symptoms faster by increasing the tear production in patients with suppressed tear formation due to keratoconjunctivitis sicca-related ocular inflammatory disease.

“We are delighted to partner with Huons to introduce cyclosporine ophthalmic nanoemulsion in Mexico and offer a novel technology that provides significant benefits to our patients suffering from Dry eye. With this addition to our Ophthalmology portfolio, we continue to strengthen our commitment to provide better healthcare and Eyecare solutions to our patients, improving patient quality of life and vision,” said Dr Fabrice Egros, President – Corporate Development and Growth Markets, Lupin.

Yohun Aum, Senior Director – Head of Global Business Division, Huons said, “Introducing our Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion in Mexico is a significant milestone for Huons. We look forward to strengthening our partnership by supplying high quality products for Mexico.”



