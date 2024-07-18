Centaur launches chronic heart failure generic drug In the US

Centaur Pharmaceuticals fully integrated announced the launch of generic version of chronic heart failure drug Corlanor in the United States.

Centaur received 180-day exclusivity on generic Ivabradine hydrochloride. The Mumbai-based company, through its marketing partner Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, launched Corlanor in a dosage of 5mg and 7.5mg tablets in the US.

The US Food and Drug Administration lists ivabradine hydrochloride as a hyperpolarisation-activated cyclic nucleotide-gated channel blocker.

It is indicated to reduce the risk of hospitalisation for worsening heart failure in adult patients with stable, symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction, and for the treatment of stable symptomatic heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy in pediatric patients ages six months and older.

“The company will maintain international focus and keep exploring strategic alliances and in-licensing of molecules to boost its growth,” said S.D Sawant, Chairman and Managing Director, Centaur Pharmaceuticals.





